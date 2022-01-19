7-Eleven Launches Subscription Delivery Service

7-Eleven announced that it upgraded its 7NOW delivery app with the new 7NOW Gold Pass subscription delivery service, where customers can get their delivery fee waived on a choice of more than 3,000 of 7-Eleven’s products: anything from hot, fresh food and drinks to household items, snacks, groceries and more.

For $5.95 a month, customers can get whatever product they need delivered, typically in about 30 minutes. The 7NOW Gold Pass service pays for itself in about three delivery orders per month, the company said.

Subscribers with a basket subtotaling at least $10 will receive additional benefits, including the option to select a free product, such as a free small Slurpee drink. Members of 7Rewards will unlock double the rewards when they order delivery using the 7NOW Gold Pass service.

“Our 7NOW Gold Pass subscription delivery service brings convenience to a whole new level, giving our customers the ability to order what they want, when they want it — and now as often as they want without an added delivery fee,” said Raghu Mahadevan, 7-Eleven senior vice president and chief digital officer. “Whether our customers are ordering their favorite snacks and drinks for a fun night in with friends and family, or keeping their home stocked with everyday essentials, they can have it all with the 7NOW Gold Pass service.”

7-Eleven launched delivery in 2018 via 7NOW, and the introduction of new offerings — like the 7NOW Gold Pass subscription delivery service — is part of a companywide commitment to “bring value and delight to every customer experience both in and out of the store.”

All items available for order through the 7NOW app will be available through the 7NOW Gold Pass service throughout the Un.S. and real-time tracking lets customers know when to expect their orders.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7–Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 14,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7–Eleven stores, 7–Eleven operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co. and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations. It is known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee, Big Bite and Big Gulp.