Love’s Opens New Texas, Illinois Locations

The two new locations feature over 200 truck parking spaces and 150 car parking spaces, plus bean-to-cup coffee, kitchen concepts and QSR partners.

Love’s Travel Stops opened two travel stops in Winona, Texas, and Mount Vernon, Ill., adding a combined total of over 200 truck parking spaces and 120 jobs to the communities they’re located in.

“We’re excited to join two new communities today in Texas and Illinois,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. “Combined, these two states have 108 Love’s, where customers can stop to get the amenities they’re looking for, including Bean-to-cup coffee or an array of drinks and fresh food made daily.”

The locations are open 24/7 and offer many amenities, including:

Winona, Texas

More than 12,000 square feet

Godfather’s Pizza and Subway (Opening Jan. 24)

113 truck parking spaces and 86 car parking spaces

25 RV spaces and eight diesel bays

Laundry facilities and eight showers

CAT scale

Speedco (Opening later)

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee, brand-name snacks and a fresh kitchen concept

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories

Dog park

Mt. Vernon, Ill.

More than 13,000 square feet

Bojangles (Opening later)

99 truck parking spaces and 87 car parking spaces

Three RV spaces and seven diesel bays

Laundry facilities and eight showers

CAT scale

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee, brand-name snacks and a fresh kitchen concept

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories

Dog park

In honor of the grand openings, Love’s will donate $2,000 to the Winona Volunteer Fire Department in Winona and $2,000 split between Caritas Family Solutions and Mt. Vernon District 80 Elementary School in Mt. Vernon.

Love’s Travel Stops has more than 580 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 34,000 people. Love’s has over 420 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations.