Marathon Petroleum’s MPLX Builds Homes for Habitat for Humanity

Employees from MPLX’s Gathering & Processing office in Denver worked to better their community as part of the company’s Give Back, Give Together campaign.

MPLX is a diversified, large-cap master limited partnership formed by Marathon Petroleum Corp. that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets and provides fuels distribution services.

Multiple volunteering efforts were made, including spending five days helping build homes for Habitat for Humanity Metro Denver’s annual Energy Industry Collaboration.

In its fifth year, the Habitat for Humanity event brought together almost a dozen area energy companies, including MPLX and Marathon Petroleum, to provide low-income families in the Denver area with decent and affordable housing.

“I can’t thank our employees enough for taking the time out of their busy schedules to help with this Habitat for Humanity project,” said Jonathan Jackson, vice president of Gathering & Processing. “They demonstrated great care and concern for those most in need in our communities.”

Employee volunteers worked together in teams each day during the build. In addition to donating their time and efforts, MPLX made a $30,000 donation to the project, supporting Habitat homes under construction between September and November 2021.

“We are grateful to MPLX and Marathon Petroleum for helping hardworking people in need of decent and affordable housing,” said Jeanne Fischetti, director of sponsorships at Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver. “With your help we can continue to serve even more deserving families across Metro Denver.”

According to Habitat for Humanity, the 2021 Energy Industry Collaboration event raised $329,410. Additionally, the participating companies’ employees amassed approximately 1,300 volunteer hours building the homes.