Oscar Meyer Releases Bologna Face Masks

Oscar Mayer is releasing a limited-edition bologna-inspired face mask that rejuvenates skin while recapturing childhood joy.

The company is bringing a playful spin on the often-serious “New Year, New You” trope with its meaty take on the self-care space.

“Oscar Mayer has a legacy bringing levity to things that have gotten too serious, and beauty is a ripe territory to playfully subvert,” said Lindsey Ressler, senior marketing analyst with Oscar Mayer. “Inspired by those who used to playfully make masks out of their bologna as kids, this product was born as a modern-day way to spark smiles for fans of Oscar Mayer and beauty enthusiasts alike. This is the latest in our brand movement to create work that feels more like pop-art and less like traditional commercial advertising – inspired by the old, modernized for today.”

Oscar Mayer partnered with Seoul Mamas, a premier Korean beauty and skincare company, to bring some playfulness and levity back into the beauty world. The face masks are a hydrating and restoring hydrogel that promote skin elasticity, improve hydration and moisture retention, offer anti-inflammatory benefits, and provide protection for the skin.