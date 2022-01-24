Coca-Cola with Coffee Mocha will hit shelves next month. Since launching in January 2021, the hybrid innovation has given consumers a reset to their daily routines with a pioneering proposition that “sips like a Coke and finishes like a coffee.” All Coca-Cola with Coffee flavors are available in single-serve 12-ounce cans.

The brand will now debut its latest offerings through robotic, on-demand and contactless delivery solutions. The robot deliveries are made up of a fleet of self-driving robotic vehicles, and each robot in the fleet will be individually wrapped to showcase the new Coca-Cola with Coffee Mocha flavor.

