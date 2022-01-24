Plant-Based Cheeses

Rich Products expanded its broad portfolio of plant-based offerings with its new Plant-Based Cheese. A vegan, non-dairy alternative to traditional cheese, Rich’s new Plant-Based Cheese is naturally cultured to deliver the melt, flavor and texture consumers expect. It is made without the top eight allergens and contains no artificial flavors or colors.

The versatile cheese is available in two varieties — mozzarella-style shreds and American-style slices. New Plant-Based Mozzarella Shreds come with four per case at 2.5 pounds each. New Plant-Based American Slices come with six per case at 1.5 pounds each.

Rich’s Foodservice

www.richsconvenience.com