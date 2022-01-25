Royal Dutch Shell Trims Name to Shell

The energy giant’s board decided on name change late last year and Amsterdam, London and New York stock exchanges will soon recognize the new name.

Energy giant Shell has changed its official name from Royal Dutch Shell PLC to Shell PLC. The company announced on Dec. 20, of last year its board’s decision to change the name.

The companies in which Shell PLC directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities.

Euronext Amsterdam, the London Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange have been informed of the name change and it is anticipated that Euronext Amsterdam and the London Stock Exchange will reflect the change of name on Tuesday Jan. 25, 2022, while the New York Stock Exchange will follow on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.

The company said in a statement that shareholders should note that their shareholdings will be unaffected by the change of name and existing share certificates should be retained as they will remain valid for all purposes and no new share certificates will be issued.

The ISINs, SEDOLs, CUSIPs and ticker symbols of the company’s A shares and B shares and A ADSs and B ADSs will remain unchanged for the time being, but will change in accordance with the remaining steps of the simplification as set out in the announcement released on Dec. 20, 2021.

The company’s Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) remains 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70.