7-Eleven Adds ‘Spicy Garlic Chicken Roller’ to the Menu

7-Eleven added a new item to its roller grill, available now for a limited time at participating 7-Eleven stores nationwide: the Spicy Garlic Chicken Roller.

The Spicy Garlic Chicken Roller has all white meat chicken and a smooth Swiss cheesy blend breaded in a zesty coating packed with bold and satisfying flavors like fiery chilies and savory garlic.

“At 7-Eleven, we’re all about variety. We love coming up with new takes on popular treats that will continue to excite and delight our customers,” said Alexis Luewellyn, 7-Eleven senior manager of fresh food. “The new Spicy Garlic Chicken Roller is just the latest addition to our hot food menu, and we think this delicious, craveable option will become a quick fan favorite.”

For a limited time, members of 7Rewards will earn 100 bonus points with each purchase of a Spicy Garlic Chicken Roller. Customers can enjoy exclusive discounts and offers like three grill items for just $3. And in true 7-Eleven style, that includes mixing and matching the classics and the limited-time treats — the Spicy Garlic Chicken Roller, Buffalo Chicken Roller, Taquitos or pizza, in store only.

