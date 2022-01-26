Dry January’s Popularity Surges

Much of America has returned to a pre-pandemic mindset, despite the COVID-19 surge at the start of the new year. In a survey conducted by CivicScience, following a down year for Dry January participants in 2021, there’s a significant boost in interest among adults who drink alcohol to give it up entirely for the first month of 2022.

It’s a return to CivicScience’s last projection before the pandemic, when more than four in 10 alcohol consumers said they were at least somewhat likely to take a hiatus. Considering twice as many Americans plan to quit drinking and smoking compared to last year, it only makes sense to start with a dry month.

The Dry January participants are also a significantly younger bunch than they were for 2021. More than half of all drinkers between the ages of 21 and 34 are at least somewhat likely to abstain from alcohol this month. The youngest alcohol consumers, between ages 21 and 24, were just 18% likely to consider a Dry January last year.



Frequent beer drinkers are by far the least likely to consider a Dry January, while weekly and monthly beer drinkers track with the general population’s interest levels. That said, nearly one-quarter of regular beer drinkers might pursue a dry first month.



Nearly half of all Americans currently concerned about being in public spaces to some extent are at least somewhat likely to give Dry January a try. This far outpaces those who aren’t concerned at all about going out in public. These figures track closely with Americans who have major events (weddings, conferences, festivals) planned in the next month, where drinking isn’t typically uncommon.

Whether it can be chalked up to the recent surge in binge drinking, overall pandemic fatigue or a desire to turn the page to a healthier year, CivicScience reports Dry January — or at least the intention to give it a chance — is back in a big way.