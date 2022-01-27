Kwik Trip Debuts ‘Kwik Spirits’ Brand

Kwik Spirits, which currently operates nine locations in four states, offers wine, liquor, beer and tobacco.

La Crosse, Wis.-based Kwik Trip announced on social media that the c-store chain has launched a new edition to its family of brands: Kwik Spirits.

Kwik Spirits offers products such as wine, liquor, beer and tobacco, which includes humidor cigars, roll-your-own, chewing tobacco, vape products and cigarettes.

Kwik Trip, which opened its first store in 1960 in Eau Claire, Wis., operates 700-plus stores in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa. Kwik Spirits currently operates nine locations, including Cloquet, Minn.; Rush City, Minn.; Byron, Minn.; Owatonna, Minn.; Cumberland, Wis.; two in Janesville, Wis.; Baraboo, Wis.; and Fort Dodge, Iowa.

Kwik Spirits’ mission is to serve its customers and community effectively by treating customers, co-workers and suppliers as its employees would like to be treated and make a difference in people’s lives.

Kwik Spirits, as a part of the Kwik Trip family of brands, is committed to quality products at a great price.