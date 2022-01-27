Sinclair Oil Installs Sound Easy Pump at 14 Stations

The installations will make it easier for stations to become EMV-compliant.

Sinclair Oil has approved Sound Payments’ Sound Easy Pump and has started installations, making it simple for thousands of stations to become EMV-compliant.

“The ease of installation, automatic upgrades, hardware replacement warranty, all-in-one units, excellent reporting and details through the site portal made Sound Easy Pump the best choice,” said Alex Hattenhauer, owner of Hattenhauer Distributors.

Sound Payments has installed Sound Easy Pump at 14 Sinclair stations. If a Sinclair station has not updated its pumps to EMV or is having issues with another vendor’s EMV solution, it can contact Sound Payments directly. Additionally, Sound Payments is offering Sinclair stations free EMV hardware for the first pump. This is in addition to the $500 rebate for each EMV reader announced by Sinclair.

“We are excited about working with Sinclair stations and are helping them easily upgrade without closing doors or a hefty price tag,” said Andrew Russell, president of Sound Payments. “In addition to an easy solution to become EMV-compliant, Sound Easy Pump also provides all the features that consumers have come to expect such as contactless technology at no additional charge.”

Sound Easy Pump is a semi-integrated secure solution that can easily and cost-effectively enable EMV at the pump in a couple of hours or less. It supports contactless via card tap or NFC, QR code scanning, PIN-on-glass, remote key injection, MSR, and EMV chip and PIN. Sound Payments does not require stations to change their in-store POS system or processors.

“We are upgrading stations every day and building partnerships with industry leaders like Sinclair,” said Mike White, senior vice president of Petro Solutions. “We know how much not being upgraded hurts station owners. We see it in chargebacks but also the loss of business — when a station makes a customer come in to pay, the customer just drives to the next station.”

The convenience store industry reached the point as of April 2021 where it must comply with the latest credit-card security standards at fuel pumps. Gasoline retailers must integrate chip-enabled credit- and debit-card hardware and software in their fuel pumps (often called EMV compliance, referring to Europay, Mastercard and Visa payment cards) or risk paying the cost of future chargebacks caused by skimmers at the pump.

Sinclair is a family-owned, vertically integrated oil company involved in all aspects of the petroleum industry — from oil and gas exploration to motor fuel distribution. It has more than 1,500 branded Sinclair stations in 29 states.