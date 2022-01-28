EG Opens Kwik Shop in Topeka

Nearly 8,000-foot location shows off company’s latest in design, equipment and foodservice, with Taco John’s and Sbarro opening soon.

EG Group, one of the fastest-growing convenience store retailers in the U.S., announced the opening this week of its newest Kwik Shop location, located at 3706 SW Burlingame Road, in Topeka, Kan.

The newly built Kwik Shop convenience store showcases the company’s latest design, equipment and food menu. Spanning 7,632 square feet, the new location includes 10 fueling stations across five islands, 47 parking spaces and features a wide variety of hot grab-and-go food options as well as its premium Farmhouse Blend coffee.

Also, guests will be able to save 10 cents per gallon of fuel every day when they download the SmartPay Rewards app and enroll in the program. The location’s AutoSpa car wash is set to open on Feb. 23.

A Taco John’s and Sbarro will accompany the convenience store, offering expanded dining options for guests. The Taco John’s is scheduled to open on Tuesday, Feb. 1, and the Sbarro is slated to open at a later date.

“We are excited to expand in Kansas, offering our guests a new destination for dining and more,” said EG America President George Fournier. “By partnering with great concepts like Taco John’s and Sbarro, we know this location will become a popular stop for Topeka residents.”

Limited-Time Specials

To celebrate the opening, for a limited time only, guests who visit the new Topeka location will get any of three special Kwik Shop offers detailed below:

Free fountain and frozen drinks (limit one per customer)

99-cent hot dogs and roller grill items

An additional 10 cents off (for a total of 20 cents off) every gallon of gas when they sign up for the SmartPay Rewards app

Beginning Tuesday, Feb. 1 for a limited time only, Taco John’s guests will get the following offers:

Golden tickets for the first 100 guests, good for one free Potato Ole each week for 52 weeks

$1.99 Breakfast Scrambler Burrito or Bowl

79-cent Beef Crispy Taco

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, all team members are required to wear masks while at work. Guests are strongly encouraged to wear masks indoors while in areas with high or substantial rates of COVID-19 transmission, regardless of their vaccination status.

Founded in 2001 by the Issa Family, United Kingdom-based EG Group is a leading petrol forecourt retail convenience operator and currently employs about 50,000 colleagues working in more than 6,200 sites across the U.S., U.K., Ireland, Europe and Australia.