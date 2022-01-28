Microfiber Towel Dispensing Box

Hospeco Brands Group’s Shopserve microfiber towels are now available in a convenient dispensing box. These thin but durable 12-inch by 12-inch towels work well for quickly removing dirt, dust and bacteria from surfaces requiring little to no chemicals. And now, with the convenient dispensing box, microfiber cleaning towels can be kept in areas where cleaning up or wiping down surfaces is a more constant undertaking, assuring maximum efficiency and efficacy.

Shopserve is offered in a variety of colors, including red, yellow, green and blue to help prevent cross-contamination and to indicate different chemical use. These machine-washable, colorfast, edgeless towels are non-abrasive and won’t scratch surfaces.

Hospeco Brands Group

www.hospecobrands.com