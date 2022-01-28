Nouria Acquires Local C-Store Mulligans

Mulligans, a local one-stop shop convenience store located in Manchester, Maine, was recently acquired by Nouria Energy, a family-owned business that is rapidly expanding across New England. Mulligans is well-known for its hometown appeal and variety of menu offerings.

In addition to all-day breakfast, sandwiches, pizza and world-famous lobster rolls, Mulligans offers daily and seasonal specials to enhance the made-to-order menu, and call-ahead ordering is available as an added convenience. The site is also a State of Maine Agency Liquor Store selling beer, wine and spirits, a convenience store stocked with all commuter and neighbors’ needs, and a Mobil branded fuel station which completes the one-stop shop.

“We are excited to welcome the Mulligans Team,” stated Tony El-Nemr, founder and CEO. “This store has done a great job with not only becoming a best loved breakfast and lunch stop but also caring about their guest and team members, which is why they will fit in so perfectly with the Nouria Family. We have officially opened our doors and look forward to welcoming the community.”

“I would like to thank the town and the surrounding community for its support throughout the years,” added Gary Violette, former owner of Mulligans. “I would also like to thank all the Mulligans team members for their hard work and dedication to our store and our customers.”

With the completion of this acquisition, Nouria is setting its sights forward to more acquisition opportunities and new sites for continued expansion.