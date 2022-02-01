Cubby’s Fundraiser Program Engages Communities

The c-store chain's 'Raise Some Dough' funds have been used to purchase classroom resources, playground equipment and more.

Since its inception in 2018, Cubby’s Convenience Stores has donated over $80,000 to local schools and youth programming.

The chain’s fundraiser program, Raise Some Dough, was launched to engage the communities served by Cubby’s. Funds donated are completely discretional and have been used to purchase classroom resources, playground equipment, athletic equipment or to support educational programming.

Cubby’s also donates $1 to school districts for every large Godfather’s Pizza Express it sells.

“We are proud of Raise Some Dough; it is an on-going way for us to support the communities we serve,” said De Lone Wilson, president of Cubby’s. “We are grateful to our customers for helping us support local schools and youth programming. The program helps the community and might give a customer another reason to shop Cubby’s rather than the competition, which can help sales. Any increase in sales is welcomed but our objective is to give back to the communities that we serve. We’re always interested in anything we can do to contribute to education.”

Cubby’s runs social media campaigns to promote Raise Some Dough as well as traditional marketing, including local radio and in-store signage. Cubby’s feels a good community give-back effort needs to be supported and the message needs to be advertised, giving the customer another reason to visit the stores.

“We want to especially thank Cubby’s for the generosity; we have used the donations to purchase technology to support students who were quarantined due to COVID-19,” said Randall Gibson, superintendent of Blair Nebraska Community Schools. “The donations go a long way to support our over 2,100 students every day. Thank you so much for your ongoing support for Blair Community Schools! It is greatly appreciated.”

“Your contributions have been very helpful and allowed us to purchase additional equipment for our athletic department,” said Mark Erickson, activities director and head basketball coach with Red Oak Iowa Community Schools District. “We appreciate the donations you continue to make, it makes a big difference for our student athletes.”

Cubby’s Convenience Stores began in 1979 and operates 35 convenience stores, truck stops and supermarkets in Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota. Cubby’s offers quality products, food and beverages, in addition to a wide selection of gasoline and diesel products. Cubby’s partners with Godfather’s Pizza Express and Chester’s Chicken, plus offers signature proprietary food selections, including the Junction Burger and Breakfast Slammer.