EG America Kicks Off SmartPay Fuel Promotion

Multi-flag c-store group doubles its rewards club fuel savings at eight of its brands through Feb. 22.

To increase savings at the pump even more this season, convenience store retailer EG America announced a winter promotion for its SmartPay Rewards app users. Now through Feb. 22, SmartPay app users will get an extra 10 cents off per gallon of fuel, for a total of 20-cents off per gallon, across participating Loaf ‘n Jug, Certified Oil, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Tom Thumb and Turkey Hill locations.

“With the holidays behind us, we are pleased to offer this additional savings at the pump,” said EG America President George Fournier. “Now, with a total of 20 cents off per gallon, SmartPay Rewards app users may benefit even more from the program.”

Along with saving 10 cents on every gallon of gas, all SmartPay Rewards mobile app users receive additional gallon rewards, flash sales and coupons, and access to the breakfast sandwich and pizza clubs.

The SmartPay Rewards app offers users an enhanced shopping and payment experience at EG Group locations nationwide. Features of the app include contactless payment for fuel and in-store purchases, tracking of lifetime savings and fuel rewards progress, and store locators.

SmartPay Rewards recently celebrated the milestone of over $4 billion sold in fuel and $200 million saved by its users.

The rewards club is free to join and the app is free to use. To download the SmartPay Rewards app, visit the Apple App store or Google Play, and set up your account through the mobile app or visit https://www.smartpayrewards.com/.

EG Group currently employs about 50,000 colleagues working in more than 6,200 sites across the U.S., U,K., Ireland, Europe and Australia.