THE LEADING PIZZA-BY-THE-SLICE QSR brand has a fresh approach to convenience. If your existing pizza concept has gone stale, or if you want to invest in an established brand for your c-store, Sbarro can add dough to your bottom line.

Sbarro’s not new to convenience—we’ve been serving handmade XL NY slices to customers on-the-go since 1956.

Our experience, economical business model, and position as the global QSR leader in the impulse pizza category, make c-stores a natural fit for Sbarro.

A FRESH APPROACH

Foodservice is the fastest growing category in the c-store industry and produces the highest margins. Sbarro not only optimizes the sales and profit potential within c-stores, it also attracts customers to your store for incremental fuel and retail purchases.

Sbarro’s appeal in “on-the-go” venues is due to our high-quality offerings. Our pizza is only made with fresh, hand-stretched dough, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese and premium ingredients.

Our quality pizza and Stromboli generates strong sales and outstanding returns that will attract more customers to your stores.

So, fresh dough for them means more dough for you.

OUTSIDE OF THE BOX APPROACH

Sbarro doesn’t take a “one size fits all” approach. Instead, we customize menu offerings and site design to optimize sales and profit for our franchisees.

Menu recommendations vary based on site and market demand, including pizza, Stromboli, subs, Italian entrees, breakfast specialties and more.

Additionally, more than 60 years of experience in all types of venues allows us to get creative with location and site flexibility. Whether designing a 300 sq ft or 3,000 sq ft restaurant, our goal is the same—to provide a cost-effective, custom build that allows franchisees a quick ROI, store profitability, and menu variety to drive customer frequency.

Sbarro’s current global footprint in c-stores provides new franchisees with a turnkey program, and a new store opening process to meet fast opening deadlines.

It’s proven that concepts with high brand recognition draw more customers into the store.

Sbarro is the leading QSR brand in the impulse pizza category, best known for their Original XL New York slices since 1956. Sbarro has grown from one Italian Salumeria in Brooklyn into a chain with more than 600 corporate and franchise restaurants in 24 countries. Sbarro operates in venues such as shopping centers, convenience stores, universities and transportation sites.

Contact us to find out more at https://franchise.sbarro.com/

Sbarro

1328 Dublin Road

2nd Floor

Columbus, OH 43215

Bob Cullinan 614-406-8120

E: [email protected]

W: https://franchise.sbarro.com/