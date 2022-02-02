H&S Energy Introduces Online Ordering and Delivery

California convenience retailer H&S Energy, in partnership with Vroom Delivery, launched its proprietary online ordering and home delivery from 130 of its Power Market, Circle K, Food Mart and Extra Mile locations, covering approximately 10 million consumers across the state. Orders can now be placed through its mobile app (both iOS and Android), website and social media.

Every single item in each store is offered online. This is accomplished by integrations between Vroom Delivery and H&S Energy’s back office, which updates each store’s online menu with real-time pricing and inventory, automatically adding or removing items online based on H&S Energy’s in-store availability. This means many stores are offering over 3,000 products at any given time at each location. Delivery is provided through Vroom Delivery’s third party fulfilment network, which includes DoorDash and others at a heavily reduced cost.

“We are always looking for ways to keep our customers happy, satisfied and safe. Now, with the new delivery elements implemented at all our locations, our customers can satisfy their cravings at any time without leaving their homes,” said Sal Hassan, CEO of H&S Energy Products.

“By ordering through H&S Energy’s app and website, consumers will quickly realize that not only are there many more products available than on most third party platforms, but that the individual items are cheaper than on those platforms,” noted John Nelson, CEO of Vroom Delivery. “There are also no hidden fees or service fees like on many other platforms. We are very excited to be working with H&S Energy to provide their customers with this new offer.”

H&S Energy plans on adding more stores to the program as it continues to expand its retail base in California, and is expected to have up to 200 stores online with Vroom by the end of the year. The retailer also plans on adding online SNAP/EBT payment capabilities through Vroom’s recently announced program.

H&S was founded in 1996 under the leadership of Sal Hassan, who was then joined by Victor Hassan. The company built its first station in Cypress, Calif. Since then, the company built and acquired a great number of stores under the Chevron, Texaco, Shell, 76, Extra Mile brand and its proprietary brand, Power Market. Currently, the company is headquartered in Orange, Calif. and provides operational facilities at more than 100 locations throughout California.