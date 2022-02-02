Swisher Names Jacinta Carter EVP of Human Resources, People & Culture

Carter will have a vital role in shaping the organization and in transforming the culture necessary to achieve Swisher’s long-term vision, and to empower employees in an inclusive culture of growth and opportunity.

Swisher announced it has hired Jacinta Carter as executive vice president, human resources, people & culture. In this new role, Carter will lead all aspects of Swisher’s human resources operations, with a priority focus on organizational alignment, building strong pipelines for future hiring needs, promoting inclusion and opportunity in the workplace, and designing and evaluating career paths to meet the company’s business growth goals.

Carter will have a vital role in shaping the organization and in transforming the culture necessary to achieve Swisher’s long-term vision, and to empower employees in an inclusive culture of growth and opportunity.

“Jacinta is the right leader to help us continue to build an engaged, inclusive, and high-performing culture, which is vital for our business to thrive in 2022 and beyond,” said Neil Kiely, Swisher president. “Her background and skills align with our guiding principles and business transformation goals. We are excited to have her join our team.”

Most recently, Carter served as senior vice president, human resources for Atrium Hospitality, where she created a highly sustainable and employee-centric organization and as a key member of the executive leadership team, grew the company from a small start-up into an industry leader. Before Atrium, she was VP, Corporate Human Resources and Corporate Communications at Graphic Packaging International, where she was responsible for strategic planning, communications, succession planning, and employee learning.

“Joining Swisher represents a wonderful opportunity to build on what is already a positive, engaging and thriving environment,” said Carter. “I especially appreciate the strong intrapreneurial culture of growth and opportunity at Swisher, and look forward to forging new partnerships and creating opportunities in further developing existing talent and attracting new talent.”

Carter graduated from the University of Kansas with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish and has earned her Senior Human Resources Professional certification. Since 2012, Jacinta has proudly served on the Georgia Association of Black Women Attorneys (GABWA) Foundation Board as the Foundation Board Secretary. She is also a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated, the Society of Human Resources Professionals (SHRM) and has been a Big Sister volunteer with the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Atlanta.

As an employee-centric organization, Swisher’s HR vision is essential to continued transformation and growth, and investing in people remains a top priority.

Swisher is an international leading lifestyle company for adult consumers. Best known for their Swisher Sweet Cigars, the company is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Swisher also has a global manufacturing presence in Santiago, Dominican Republic; Esteli, Nicaragua and Wheeling, West Virginia. Swisher’s superior customer relationships matched with an unwavering commitment to innovative thinking and action have driven the company to grow and adapt to the evolving preferences of adult consumers for over 160 years.