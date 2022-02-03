Kum & Go Will Expand to Idaho in 2023

The new set of stores will be preceded by Kum & Go's expansion into Utah and Michigan later this year.

Kum & Go announced it will be opening a set of Boise, Idaho-area stores in 2023, entering the Idaho market for the first time. The Des Moines, Iowa-based convenience store chain, which is expanding to Utah and Michigan later this year, has a widespread presence across the Midwest and western parts of the country, with over 400 stores in 11 states.

“Kum & Go is excited to introduce a fresh perspective to the idea of immediate consumption in Boise,” said Kum & Go CEO Tanner Krause. “We’re committed to leveraging the latest technology, products and innovation to deliver the quality, value and service our customers deserve every day. We look forward to bringing our passion and purpose to Make Days Better to the Boise area.”

Kum & Go recently launched a new menu at select store locations that offers fresh and flavorful made-to-order food without sacrificing convenience or value. Partnerships with premium coffee brands like BLK & Bold offer customers top-shelf roasts to enjoy on the go or at in-store seating areas. With Kum & Go’s mobile app, customers can order and purchase a wide variety of healthy options, while also benefitting from touchless fueling and exclusive offers.

Kum & Go has also made substantial investments in Associate benefits in recent years. The company offers full-time employment opportunities with a robust benefits program that include medical and dental coverage, tuition reimbursement, 401(k) with Match, paid time off and parental leave. In 2010, Kum & Go became the only convenience store in the world certified under the Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design (LEED) Volume Program with 109 buildings now holding LEED Certification. Kum & Go’s food program offers compostable silverware and straws, recyclable cups and lids, and paper or post-consumer recycled food packaging.

“We’re thrilled to introduce the Mountain West region to the Kum & Go brand with this move into Boise,” Niki Mason, senior vice president of store development, said. “Boise’s rich history, culture and rapid growth align with our long-term plans for expansion and continued store enhancement. We’re excited to start serving and connecting with the Boise community.”

Established in Hampton, Iowa in 1959, Kum & Go is a family-owned convenience store chain focusing on exceptional service and delivering more than customers expect. For over 60 years, the company has also been dedicated to the communities it serves, sharing 10% of its profits with charitable causes.