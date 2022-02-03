The NAG/Ken McMullen Memorial Scholarship Is Open

Applications are being accepted for the National Advisory Group's (NAG) annual college scholarship program. This scholarship, named after longtime member Ken McMullen, assists children and employees of NAG member companies as they pursue higher education.

We all know the importance of a well-educated workforce, and the c-store landscape is certainly no exception. The National Advisory Group (NAG) scholarship fund was developed to help qualified individuals offset some of these costs. Among NAG’s core mission is to help to cultivate and ready the convenience store leaders of tomorrow.

In keeping with this theme, I am extremely proud to report NAG will once again award five $1,000 scholarships to employees and dependents of NAG member companies in 2022. Thanks to the generous contributions of NAG’s dues-paying members, we have a healthy scholarship fund to ensure NAG members and their dependents will receive financial assistance to pursue their goals of becoming the leaders of tomorrow. This program was started in the late ’90s and to date has distributed more than 125 scholarships totaling more than $144,000 to deserving students. The college scholarship program is a key benefit of NAG membership.

To apply, visit: learnmore.scholarsapply.org/national-advisory-group

The 2022 NAG Scholarship has also been renamed in honor of Ken McMullen, CEO of Weigel’s, who passed away July 29, 2021. The Weigel’s team has been active in NAG for three decades. Ken’s affinity for, dedication to and support of NAG has been a key reason for our success. In showing our appreciation for Ken’s friendship and efforts, we are humbled that the 2022 scholarships will be given in his honor.

Ken began his career at Weigel’s in 1981 as operations manager. He was a driving force in the expansion and growth of the company with his innovative sprit, servant leadership and expertise. He was the first non-family member to serve as president when he took on the role in 2001. In 2017, the company promoted Ken to CEO. Through his leadership, drive and perceptive ability to see forthcoming trends, Weigel’s was named CStore Decisions’ 2019 Convenience Store Chain of the Year.

Ken also helped propel Weigel’s charity efforts — specifically, the Weigel Family Christmas, through his dedication in wanting to make a difference in the lives of East Tennessee’s community. When Ken’s wife Lana passed away in 2019, the annual NAG Scholarship for 2020 was dedicated in her honor.

“We are very honored to have this scholarship named after Ken,” said Bill Weigel, chairman of Weigel’s. “Ken was a great man who did great things in and outside of the convenience store industry. We are glad to present these scholarships to deserving individuals in his honor. Thank you, NAG, for giving these awards in Ken’s name.”

To apply, visit: learnmore.scholarsapply.org/national-advisory-group

Here’s a look at the program’s particulars:

The Program

The NAG Scholarship Fund is managed by the NAG Board of Directors, CStore Decisions and Scholarship America, and sponsored by the retailer and supplier members of NAG. This program was started in the late ’90s. Awards are not renewable, though students may reapply to the program each year they meet eligibility requirements. Applications must be postmarked by April 28, 2022.

Eligibility

Applicants who work in the c-store industry must be employees or children of employees who have a minimum of one-year employment with a NAG member company. Applicants must plan to enroll in a full- or part-time undergraduate course of study at an accredited two- or four-year college, university or vocational-technical school. Applicants who are current students or who have attended school within the past three years must have maintained a minimum 2.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale.

The Awards

Due to the generous contributions of NAG’s dues-paying members, we have increased the number of winners to five and have a healthy scholarship fund to ensure the college-age children of NAG member companies and company employees can receive financial assistance to pursue their goals of becoming the leaders of tomorrow.

The program utilizes standard Scholarship America recipient selection procedures, including past academic performance and future potential, leadership and participation in school and community activities, work experience and an outside appraisal.

I hope you’re able to take advantage of this program by becoming a member of NAG. To learn more about NAG, become a member or find more information on the scholarship, please visit www.nagconvenience.com. And please be sure to mark your calendar for the 2022 NAG Conference in La Jolla, Calif., March 27-30.

Should you have any questions, please feel free to contact me directly at (201) 321-5642 or via email at [email protected]. For information about Scholarship America, contact program manager Kelly Anderson at [email protected] or (507) 931-8368.