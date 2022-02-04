Beck Suppliers and FriendShip Kitchen Support Cancer Center

The company donated a new SUV to ProMedica to provide free transportation for patients of the Dorothy L. Kern Cancer Center in Fremont, Ohio.

Beck Suppliers and FriendShip Kitchen are proud to announce they have donated a Chevy Equinox to ProMedica’s Dorothy L. Kern Cancer Center located at 2390 Enterprise Drive in Fremont, Ohio. The brand-new sports utility vehicle will provide patients with complimentary transportation to and from their cancer treatments.

According to ProMedica, approximately 10-15% of patients at their Dorothy L. Kern Cancer Center use a local public transportation service that is operated by Great Lakes Community Action Partnership. With this new vehicle, the other 85-90% of patients can save cost and time to seek their life-saving treatments.

“ When we were approached to donate a vehicle to the cancer center, we didn’t hesitate. Beck Suppliers has a 72-year history of supporting our communities,” said company co-owner Dean Beck. “Having undergone cancer treatments myself a few years back, I observed firsthand the transportation challenges many patients encounter. We are genuinely fortunate to have excellent treatment and care available at the ProMedica Dorothy L. Kern Cancer Center in Fremont. It is our honor to help provide free transportation for patients travelling to and from treatment.”

Over the past decade, Beck Suppliers and FriendShip have raised and donated over $5 million for the communities it serves. In addition to the Dorothy L. Kern Cancer Center, other major recipients of funding from Beck Suppliers and FriendShip Kitchen include the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Port Clinton Athletic Boosters, Cancer Services of Erie County, Lorain County Boys and Girls Club and the Humane Society of Sandusky County.

“Providing assistance to families battling cancer really hits home for me,” said Olivia Beck (pictured above), special projects manager and fourth generation family business member. “Not only was my uncle Dean diagnosed with cancer, but so was my father, Doug Beck, our company President from 1999 – 2018. Sadly, my dad passed away after losing his fight against colon cancer in 2018. Of the many great causes our family business supports, this one is particularly meaningful to me.”