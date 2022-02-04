Mary Banmiller to Receive the NAG Lifetime Award for Convenience Retailing

Banmiller has served on the NAG Board for the past 13 years, including two years as chairman from 2013-2015.

The National Advisory Group (NAG), a convenience store trade association focused on small, mid-sized and family-owned businesses, has a long history dedicated to helping convenience store owners improve their businesses through education and networking.

Through the years, many individuals have selflessly dedicated their time and energy to ensuring NAG succeeds and holds a special place with convenience store owners. NAG is proud to recognize these individuals with the Lifetime Award for Convenience Retailing.

Fewer people have been integral to NAG’s growth the past 15 years than Mary Banmiller, Director of Retail and Hotel operations for family-owned Warrenton Oil in Missouri.

Banmiller, has been a NAG member for close to two decades. She came up through the ranks in the Young Executives Organization (YEO) while attending NAG Conference with her brothers in the early 1990’s and she has always gone out of his way to make new NAG members feel welcome.

As her role in the company grew, Banmiller accepted a board role with NAG in 2009 and led the board as chairman from 2013-2015. Her guidance helped NAG relaunch the Young Executives Organization (YEO) and attract next-generation leaders to the association, an impact that continues today with the growth of YEO.

Accordingly, NAG is proud to announce that it will honor Mary Banmiller as 2022 recipient of the Lifetime Award for Convenience Retailing at the NAG Conference in La Jolla, Calif., March 27-30.

“I came to the convenience store business from the hotel business. I did not know anything about c-stores and retail,” Banmiller said. “My brothers Wayne and Mark were involved in NAG. I was presented with the opportunity to attend a NAG Conference and it was the perfect start for my new career. Everyone welcomed me, they openly provided ideas and information. It was refreshing and critical to my career in retail.”

REGISTER NOW FOR THE 2022 NAG CONFERENCE IN LA JOLLA, CALIF., MARCH 27-30.

Today, Warrenton Oil, upon completing the acquisition of Abel Oil, operates more than 50 stores under the FastLane brand, several hotels and Woco Transportation.

“Mary Banmiller’s role in resurrecting NAG and providing leadership when it was needed most cannot be understated,” said John Lofstock, NAG’s executive director. “Mary stepped forward in 2009 to serve a three-year term as the NAG Board Chairman and during that time he helped recruit new members, provided much-needed industry outreach to prospective members and helped cement NAG’s legacy as the premier networking event for small, mid-sized and family-owned convenience store chains. All of us at NAG are grateful for Mary’s friendship and guidance leading NAG through the years and we look forward to working with her and the FastLane team in the future.”

ABOUT THE NATIONAL ADVISORY GROUP

The National Advisory Group (NAG) is a convenience store trade association focused on small, mid-sized and family-owned businesses. NAG has a long, rich history in the convenience store industry. An organization committed to building relationships and profits, NAG’s mission is to provide industry retail leaders a peer-to-peer forum for the exchange of ideas to improve their business performance. NAG is also committed to the industry’s next-generation leaders. To help young executives have a group that is solely focused on exchanging personal experiences with peers in their age group, NAG operates the Young Executives Organization (YEO). YEO members are next-generation executives and corporate personnel focused on a career within the convenience store industry. For information on NAG, visit www.nagconvenience.com or contact NAG Executive Director John Lofstock at [email protected].

ABOUT WARRENTON OIL CO.

R.G. and Betty Baker started First Capitol Oil in St. Charles, MO in 1972. In the beginning, they sold fuel oil and lubes. After a few years, the Bakers expanded into direct gasoline marketing when they bought their first service station. In 1984, R.G. and his eldest son, Wayne, purchased Warrenton Oil Co., of which First Capitol Oil became a division. In 1993, the company expanded westward when it bought the Columbia operations of Davis Oil. The acquisitions and new station start-ups have continued. The company acquired Abel Oil Co., Louisiana, Mo., including 18 Abel’s Quick Shops in 2021. All eight of R.G. and Betty’s children and four of their grandchildren are actively involved in the company. The company has grown into one of the most ambitious and fastest-growing oil companies in the area. Currently, the company consists of Warrenton Oil Co., FastLane convenience stores, Dairy Queen, delis, car washes, hotel locations and a full-service transportation company.