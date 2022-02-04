Pilot Co. Kicks Off Annual American Heart Month Campaign

This February, Pilot Co. kicked off its annual American Heart Month Campaign by offering new ways for guests to give in support of heart health at more than 670 participating travel centers across North America.

This is the sixth year Pilot Co. has teamed up with the American Heart Association for its Life is Why cause marketing campaign — inspiring guests to celebrate their reasons to live healthier, longer lives by donating online or at participating Pilot Flying J or One9 Fuel Network travel centers from Feb. 1-28.

New initiatives include donations through the purchase of Pilot Flying J e-gift cards, and in-store donations will be accepted at Flying J locations in Canada from Feb. 22–28 to benefit the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada (Heart & Stroke).

“Over the past five years, we’ve been able to raise more than $5 million to help support the life-saving work of the American Heart Association,” said Brian Ferguson, chief merchant of Pilot Co. “This shows that every donation made, whether it’s a $3 paper heart or the extra change from rounding up a purchase, adds up to make a meaningful difference in the lives of our guests and team members across North America. We hope you’ll join us again this year in giving back to both the American Heart Association and the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada.”

Pilot Co.’s fundraising initiatives include:

Paper Heart Icons: $1, $3 and $5 red hearts will be available for purchase at participating travel centers all February to benefit the American Heart Association and at Flying J locations in Canada from Feb. 22-28 to benefit Heart & Stroke. All of the proceeds will go directly to each organization, respectively.

Pin-Pad Round Up or Donation: During the month of February, guests can round up their purchases to the nearest whole dollar or elect to donate other amounts to the American Heart Association on the pin-pad during checkout at participating U.S. travel centers. In Canada, guests can opt to round up or donate to Heart & Stroke through the cashier from Feb. 22-28. All of the proceeds will go directly to each organization, respectively.

E-Gift Cards: For every heart-themed Pilot Flying J e-gift card sold in February, the company will donate 10% of the proceeds to the American Heart Association, up to $10,000.

Donate Online: A donation link is available on the Pilot Flying J campaign website throughout the month of February to provide guests another convenient way to donate to the American Heart Association.

To promote healthier lifestyles on the road, guests can find exclusive deals during February in the myRewards Plus app to save on healthier food and beverage options at Pilot Flying J Travel Centers.

Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., Pilot Co. has grown its network to more than 800 retail and fueling locations and supplies more than 12 billion gallons of fuel per year. Its Pilot Flying J Travel Center network includes over 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 680 restaurants, 75,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and offers truck maintenance and tire service through Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J. The One9 Fuel Network connects a variety of fueling locations to provide smaller fleets and independent professional drivers with everyday value, convenience, credit and perks.