Macfood Mart Supports St. Jude’s

The Indiana chain joins K105 FM Country Cares for Kids 2022 Radiothon as Partners in Hope to raise money for the Children’s Research Hospital

With the help of in-store customer donations, locally owned and operated MacFood Mart’s c-store locations raised more than $1,300 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in January 2022. As Partner’s in Hope for K105 FM Country Cares for Kids Radiothon, donation jars were placed at all registers in stores throughout the month of January, and customer donations were matched dollar per dollar by MacFood Mart.

MacFood Mart has four locations throughout the Fort Wayne area, expanding since their original location first opened in 1965. In total, MacFood Mart stores raised $1,373.88 for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital thanks to the generous customers who braved the cold winter weather and came inside to donate.

In January, MacFood Mart asked customers on its Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages to donate to St. Jude in-stores. MacFood Mart team members also asked customers to donate spare change at the registers, all while in conjunction with K105 on air promotions featuring MacFood Mart mentions.

“Being a Partner in Hope for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital gives our small business the opportunity to make a difference for kids in our own community that benefit from the services St. Jude provides,” said Mac Mart’s media coordinator Jessica Carroll.