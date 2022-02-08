7-Eleven Offers Free Pizza on Super Bowl Sunday

On Sunday, Feb. 13, 7-Eleven customers are being rewarded with one large 7-Meat, Cheese or Pepperoni pizza for free when they order through the 7NOW delivery app.

With a variety of options to choose from, customers can stick to the classics like Cheese and Pepperoni or enjoy a 7-Meat pizza topped with Chicago-Style sausage and beef crumbles, crispy pepperoni, smoky bacon, Canadian Bacon and diced ham. This delivery-only offer will be automatically applied at checkout when placing an order in the app. Those on the go during Game Day can mix and match any three slices of pizza, taquitos or buffalo chicken rollers for just $3 in-store at participating 7-Eleven locations.

“Watching the biggest football game of the year with friends and family has transformed into one of the biggest pizza delivery days of the year. While other brands offer customers discounts on their pizza, 7-Eleven is taking it one step further by rewarding customers with a free pizza,” said Raj Kapoor, 7-Eleven senior vice president of fresh food and proprietary beverages. “No matter which team you are cheering for, nothing brings people together like a mouthwatering pizza. Throw in a case of beer or seltzer, pints of 7-Select ice cream, and a bag of chips to your 7NOW cart and you’ll be set with gameday essentials!”

7NOW delivery provides access to more than 3,000 customer favorite 7-Eleven products, and from Feb. 11-13, customers can enjoy $5 off the delivery of beer and seltzer. Available throughout the U.S., 7NOW delivery offers real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their order, typically in about 30 minutes.

Customers can save even more with the new 7NOW Gold Pass subscription delivery service, where customers can get their delivery fee waived on their favorite 7-Eleven products, including craveable pizza, for just $5.95 a month. Even better, subscribers with a basket subtotaling at least $10 will receive additional benefits, including the option to select a free product, such as a free small Slurpee drink.

Customers can stay hydrated with the new Liquid Death-flavored sparkling water with real agave nectar. Now through Feb. 22, 7–Eleven is treating customers to one free Liquid Death Mango Chainsaw or Berry It Alive sparkling water when they order through the 7NOW delivery app from participating locations while supplies last.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 14,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations. It is known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee, Big Bite and Big Gulp.