February 2022 Issue: The 2022 Foodservice Report

In 2022, the convenience channel is equipped to become the new quick-service restaurant (QSR), to take advantage of the foodservice sales opportunity with a distinct, high-quality offer for the modern consumer.

“The days of smokes and Cokes are coming to an end,” said Jon Siron, foodservice director for Gier Oil Co., with more than 50 Eagle Stop stores in Missouri. “C-stores are finally understanding that they aren’t just gas stations that sell food; they’re restaurants that sell gas.”