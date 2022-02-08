Right Packaging, Right Profits- The evolving role of packaging has gone well beyond serving traditional needs. Finding the right packaging to address modern demands for food prep, convenience, and overall versatility can be daunting. A reliable supplier is good to have on speed dial. And a reliable resource for packaging that can actually help you grow business is not as hard to find as you might imagine.

At LK® Packaging, we understand that outstanding product innovation only matters if it bolsters efficiency and boosts revenue. That’s why the people at LK analyze every potential impact the right products can have on a business before building a partnership and offering a tailored packaging program – becoming a reliable resource for performance packaging.

Performance Packaging- Much more than the bin liners and zipper bags in the back of house, which LK also has on hand and in abundance, the consumer-facing food packaging is a tangible component of an operator’s service. Bags and containers that present your products in an attractive way begin making connections and delivering important messages about a brand’s relationship with its consumers from the moment they’re put in the case filled with product. That initial attraction is only the beginning, because while packaging carries a great story, consumers carry that story home. In fact, the packaging, combined with the perfect food product, is crucial to compelling a customer’s return.

Foods packed to meet the demands of consumers and businesses in food retail and food service environments must be optimized under some core principles of packaging performance, including protection, preservation, presentation and practicality. It takes real experts to create new, more efficient ways to put packaging to work, and help keep stores earning and customers returning.

Accessible Innovation- Offering both made-in-store or commissary packaging solutions, including bags, films, containers and more, LK can help you establish a program for a steady supply of manual or machine-ready packaging solutions. LK’s outstanding solutions can help make you a stand-out, through packaging technology that gives you new abilities, like easy heat-seal production, high-speed wrapping, anti-microbial materials, extended shelf life, tamper-evident closures, sustainability, versatility, portability and always marketability.

Ask your supplier for LK Packaging.

A company of bright and dedicated professionals, LK® Packaging provides stock and custom solutions through an efficient supply chain, including the right films, bags, containers and more, all designed for discerning buyers, merchandisers and category managers who serve food processing, food retail and food service businesses. Since 1968, LK has partnered with distributors and end users from its offices and distribution centers in eight major-market locations across the United States.

LK Packaging

Los Angeles | San Francisco | Seattle | Dallas | Denver | Chicago | Philadelphia | Atlanta

Ph: 800.809.8393

www.LKpkg.com