Twelve5’s Rebel Hard Coffee expanded its product portfolio and launched another first to-market hard coffee innovation under the BOLDER platform. BOLDER is the latest addition to the growing Twelve5’s Rebel Hard Coffee lineup that includes 8% ABV in convenient, 16-ounce single-serve cans.

The flavors in the BOLDER Hard Coffee line-up include the rich and smooth Double Mocha BOLDER Hard Latte and the salty and sweet Salted Caramel BOLDER Hard Latte.

Twelve5 Beverage Co.

www.rebelhardcoffee.com