Liquid Barcodes Expands Customer Development Strategy in US

After decades of success in Europe and Asia, Liquid Barcodes has set its sight on aggressively expanding its portfolio in the U.S. convenience retailing industry.

Liquid Barcodes is a global marketing technology company focused on the convenience and foodservice industry. By powering digital marketing that allows flexible distribution and secure redemption of personalized offers and rewards, its proprietary technology enables retailers to drive traffic in-store and connect more closely with their customers.

Liquid Barcodes is an authority on creating dynamic loyalty programs for retailers, specializing in subscription redemption for car washes, coffee and fountain drinks. Building recurring revenue drivers through increased customer engagement and loyalty offerings is an important strategy for convenience retailers to build sustainable customer loyalty through frequent visits.

“Our expansion plans include hiring additional sales and customer support staff in the United States, establishing a North American headquarters and increasing marketing efforts to build awareness for the many offerings that Liquid Barcodes has,” said Saurabh Swarup, head of sales and general manager for North America at Liquid Barcodes. “We are excited about the success we have had to date in the market and look forward to many more opportunities to bring value to the c-store channel.”

Liquid Barcodes is a supplier member of NACS and a gold level member of Conexxus and will be present at several 2022 industry events, including the NAG Convenience Conference in April and the NACS Show in October.

Retailers in the U.S. such as Circle K, Stinkers Stores, United Pacific dba Rocket Stores, Sunshine Gasoline Distributors and First Coast Energy dba Daily`s are improving customer loyalty with Liquid Barcodes solutions. Globally, notable customers include Couche-Tard in Canada, Circle K in Europe and Asia, Valora Retail in Europe and Reitan Convenience Group, the master franchisee for 7-Eleven in Scandinavia.

“We have been building the foundation for growth in the North American market during the past three years with marketing efforts, thought leadership campaigns and the recent onboarding of Carolyn Schnare, formerly with NACS, as our chief content officer. Carolyn is a wonderful addition to our U.S. team, with significant experience in the convenience industry, along with many relationships with c-store executives,” commented Mats Danielsen, CEO of Liquid Barcodes.

“We are also pleased to have seasoned convenience store executives Bob Stein and Quinn Ricker as investors and advisors for our expansion plans,” added Danielsen.

Liquid Barcodes has a variety of solutions to meet the individual needs of convenience retailers, ranging from a complete loyalty platform to specific add-on modules for existing loyalty programs. Features such as rewards, gamification, AI and machine learning, and subscriptions for a variety of products and services are customizable to suit retailer needs.