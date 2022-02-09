Thin Hazelnut Kit Kat

The Kit Kat brand launched Kit Kat Chocolate Hazelnut Thins, a flavor spin on the classic light, crispy treat. Kit Kat Thins Chocolate Hazelnut joins the existing Kit Kat Thins lineup, which slims down the classic Kit Kat wafer into a thinner treat. Kit Kat Thins Chocolate Hazelnut adds a hazelnut flavor to a light, crispy version of the Kit Kat Thins that launched last year. This new item is available in both 3.1-ounce and 7.37-ounce bags. The item is available at retailers nationwide and is a permanent additions to Kit Kat’s lineup.

