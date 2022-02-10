Beck Suppliers Vice President Joe Rosso Retires

Joe Rosso, industry veteran and vice president of branded fuels at Beck Suppliers, has retired. Rosso first joined the Beck Suppliers family in 2013 as a dealer sales representative after spending a significant portion of his career in various corporate roles with BP. Rosso’s tenure was marked by his transformation of the Branded Fuels Division through business acquisitions and streamlined operations.

Rosso’s visionary leadership, industry background and technological expertise has led Beck Branded Fuels to become a strong wholesale fuel distributor in the state of Ohio.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have had Joe on our team for the past decade,” stated Dean Beck, company co-owner. “He brought a wealth of knowledge from his 31 years serving in the industry. Joe played an essential role in growing the Branded Fuels Division threefold by building and training a team of exceptional Branded Fuel Specialists. His hands-on leadership approach coupled with his implementation of new operational processes developed the Branded Fuels Division into a well-oiled machine, setting a high standard for the organization.”

The company celebrated Rosso’s decade of service with a luncheon and kind remarks from company employees who had felt the impact of Rosso’s mentorship, including Rosso’s successor, Heidi Steinker. Steinker, who had previously served as the company’s director of dealer operations, will now be responsible for the entire Branded Fuels Division.

“Joe helped transform our Branded Fuels Division into a best-in-class organization. As we grew, his focus was to streamline our processes and improve the customer experience so that we never had to compromise the quality of service we provide our dealers. We will always be grateful for his leadership and dedication to Beck Suppliers. He embodies the culture we are proudly built upon: friendly, people-focused and always striving to improve. I cannot thank Joe enough for training and challenging me in my career. He will be deeply missed!” Steinker said.

“I’m fortunate to have finished a forty-one-year career in this industry with Beck Suppliers,” expressed Rosso. “After spending the first three decades in a large corporate environment, an opportunity to work for a successful, family-owned company surfaced. This was a remarkable experience with a culture that is truly unmatched. I’m not only proud of the Branded Fuels Division growth over the last ten years but also the great people within the organization that made it possible. Beck Suppliers exceeded my expectations as an organization that genuinely cares about their employees like none that I’ve ever seen before.”

Founded by Virgil Beck in 1950, Beck Suppliers is a family-owned retail and wholesale petroleum marketer. The company distributes Marathon, Sunoco, BP, Shell and Valero motor fuels to independent retailers as well as to its company operated FriendShip and FriendShip Kitchen stores. Beck Propane & Fuels distributes propane and heating oil to thousands of Midwest homes and businesses. Beck Fuel Systems specializes in the installation and removal of petroleum fueling systems, and Beck Car Wash Systems installs, maintains, supports and operates car washes.