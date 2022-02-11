‘Dandy Canes’ Campaign Breaks Fundraising Record

Dandy’s 2021 Dandy Canes community fundraising campaign raised a record-breaking $90,303 across the chain’s 67 locations. The 2021 campaign was the 17th annual Dandy Canes fundraiser, which raises funds for more than 100 local organizations during the holiday season.

From Nov. 25-Dec. 25, 2021, Dandy customers were invited to make donations of $1 or more to local charities and community organizations handpicked by Dandy store teams. Participants were given paper Dandy Canes to sign at the store to acknowledge their donations. The stores then hang the Dandy Canes across the entire building to highlight the community’s support.

One hundred percent of the funds raised by the customers of each store stay within the community. Each store manager and their associates select organizations that support their local community and customers, then work to spread the word and collect donations. Local food pantries, animal rescues, youth development centers, veterans’ organizations and emergency services groups are among the more than 100 organizations chosen.

With the pandemic still affecting the fundraising abilities of many nonprofit groups, the record-breaking community support shown by Dandy customers means even more to the recipient organizations in 2021. Several Dandy stores went above and beyond this year, increasing donations by raffling gift baskets and offering pictures with Santa, and the Dandy in Rome, Penn., even turned its entire store into a life-size “Dandyland” game board — in the spirit of a holiday Candyland — with chances to win prizes.

Dandy President Randy Williams thanks everyone involved for the success of this year’s Dandy Canes campaign.

“It’s been another record year for community giving during our 2021 Dandy Canes campaign. The $90,303 raised will make an incredible impact on those in our communities who need it most. I would personally like to thank our Dandy associates, who put forth tremendous effort for these wonderful organizations, and all of our valued customers for being so generous during the holiday season,” he said.

Dandy operates 67 locations throughout the Twin Tiers region of Pennsylvania and New York. Dandy offers fresh pizza; cold and hot subs; salads; wraps; sides; fresh bean-to-cup coffee and café offerings; and a large selection of snacks, grocery items and beverages. Dandy also features an extensive variety of today’s fueling options, including compressed natural gas.