At Hunt Brothers® Pizza, We Know Pizza.- The Hunt Brothers® Pizza program was created specifically for convenience stores. With 30 years of experience serving the c-store industry, our branded pizza program is designed to make foodservice easy and profitable.

The program offers high quality, high margin products that take virtually no time to prepare. Most stores are able to handle our new program with existing employees and the program can be operated in as little as 59 square feet with flexible pizza shoppe and equipment options.

Hunt Brothers Pizza offers a 12˝ original crust pizza, thin crust pizza, breakfast pizza, bone-in chicken wings, and boneless WingBites®. Our grab-and­-go pizza option, Hunk A Pizza®, is one-quarter of a whole pizza that makes for a quick breakfast or lunch on the go. Our made-to-order whole pizza provides consumers who are looking to customize their pizza with a quick dinner option, providing all toppings at no extra charge.

A Nationally Branded Program for a Reasonable Investment- With 8,000+ locations in 30 states, Hunt Brothers Pizza is a nationally recognized brand and the #1 brand in the c-store industry. Unlike many other branded foodservice programs, Hunt Brothers Pizza does not charge franchise, royalty or marketing fees.

Through a racing sponsorship of NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kevin Harvick, driver of the No. 4 Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing, Hunt Brothers Pizza provides its locations with free national branding to 75 million racing fans.

Our direct store delivery ensures pizza products are delivered on Hunt Brothers Pizza trucks. A dedicated Pizza Professional will rotate and restock inventory and refresh marketing each week. They will even prepare your order for you and confirm quantities before restocking.

To keep consumer interest high, Hunt Brothers Pizza offers several LTO (Limited Time Only) pizzas throughout the year. Fan favorites like Buffalo Chicken Pizza and Chicken Bacon Ranch keep customers coming back to your store.

With 8,000+ locations in 30 states, Hunt Brothers® Pizza is the nation’s largest brand of made-to-order pizza in the convenience store industry. Hunt Brothers Pizza offers pizza available as a grab-and-go Hunk A Pizza® or as a customizable whole pizza that is an exceptional value with All Toppings No Extra Charge®.

Hunt Brothers Pizza

4020 Jordonia Station Road

Nashville, TN 37218

P: 800.453.3675

E: [email protected]

W: huntbrotherspizza.com