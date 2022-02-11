J&J Snack Foods, Corp.

Convenience store customers are looking for the best of both worlds when it comes to convenience and great quality products. At J&J Snack Foods we have all the answers to your customers’ cravings – from artisan Soft Pretzel products to churros of all shapes and sizes, and even classic frozen novelties! We understand that consumers are looking for convenient products at an affordable price, fit for the on-the-go lifestyle. We’ve carefully crafted products that are easy to prepare at the operator level and are loved by convenience shoppers, like our latest introductions to the convenience channel:

Pretzel Fillers® Individually Wrapped Stuffed Soft Pretzels combine convenience, portability, and mouthwatering flavor which is what we do to help make your life a little less busy. Recently we have introduced a hot new flavor – Buffalo Cheddar Stuffed Soft Pretzel made with Frank’s RedHot®, America’s #1 Hot Sauce! It’s all in the details with this new item – white cheddar cheese infused with Frank’s RedHot® Sauce and lightly dusted with Ranch Dressing Powder. The Pretzel Fillers® Individually Wrapped items can be merchandised in a cooler case, with a 7-day refrigerated shelf life, or can be baked or microwaved and held in a hot foods case for up to 4 hours! Our Pretzel Fillers® line is stuffed and oozing with other crowd-pleasing flavors like classic Cheddar Cheese, Jalapeño & Cheese, and Sweet Cream Cheese, making them all you need in one SKU!

The perfect pairing with any of our Soft Pretzels is an ICEE®! Now you can enjoy the classic ICEE® experience anywhere with our Frozen Cups! Made with 100% real fruit juice, this is the perfect treat both children and adults can enjoy. The ICEE® Freeze Cups come in a variety of three flavors; Cherry, Blue Raspberry and Frosted Lemonade and are a tasty alternative to ice cream! They’re also fat free, cholesterol free, dairy free, gluten free and Kosher. The ICEE® Float Cups come in two ICEE® flavors – Cherry Vanilla and Blue Raspberry Vanilla. These indulgent ice cream swirled frozen treats are also gluten free, with no high fructose corn syrup. The ICEE® Float cups come with a heat-sealed lid and the ICEE® Freeze cups come heat sealed with tamper evident lids and a resealable top for convenience and portability!

Our goal is to offer great partnerships with you to provide products that will your make your store stand out amongst the rest as the go-to meal and snacking destination! We want to be your partner – whether that means working with you to get branded equipment or eye-catching point-of-sale materials, we want to be your go-to for convenient solutions! You can expect continued innovation and customized solutions to our valued partners in 2022 and beyond! #FunServedHere

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) is a leader and innovator in the snack food industry, providing innovative, niche, and affordable branded snack foods and beverages to foodservice, convenience stores, and retail supermarket outlets. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, our principal products include soft pretzels, churros, handheld snacks, baked goods, frozen beverages, novelties, and frozen desserts such as churros and funnel cakes. The company is consistently expanding its unique product offering while making families smile worldwide!

