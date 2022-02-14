Love’s Travel Stops Opens Ohio and New Mexico Locations

Love’s Travel Stops recently opened two new locations, one in North Canton, Ohio, and another in Santa Teresa, N.M. The stores combined add over 150 truck parking spaces and 150 jobs to the communities they’re located in.

“We’re excited to offer the services and amenities Love’s is known for at our 21st location in Ohio and 14th location in New Mexico,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. “Our team members are ready to help get professional truck drivers and four-wheel customers back on the road quickly and safely.”

The locations are open 24/7 and offer many amenities, including:

Santa Teresa, N.M.

More than 13,000 square feet

Chester’s Chicken, Godfather’s Pizza and Subway (Opening Feb. 15)

86 truck parking spaces, 77 car parking spaces, six RV spaces and hookups (Hookups opening later), and eight diesel bays

Laundry facilities and six showers

CAT scale

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee

Brand-name snacks

Fresh Kitchen concept

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories

Dog park

North Canton, Ohio

More than 13,000 square feet

Hardee’s (Opening Mar. 7)

70 truck parking spaces, 59 car parking spaces and nine diesel bays

Laundry facilities and eight showers

CAT scale

Speedco (Opening in March)

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee

Brand-name snacks

Fresh Kitchen concept

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories

Dog park

In honor of the grand openings, Love’s will donate $2,000 to Ohio Troopers Caring and $2,000 to a nonprofit in Santa Teresa to be decided later.

Love’s Travel Stops has more than 580 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and employs more than 35,000 people. Love’s has over 420 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations.