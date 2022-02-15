QuickChek Opens First Location in Its Hometown

The 5,496-square-foot store in Readington Township, N.J., will feature a 'Fresh to Go' interior layout and a new foodservice menu.

QuickChek, for the first time ever, opened a new store in its hometown of Readington Township, N.J.

The 5,496–square-foot store with fuel opened on Feb. 1 at 3483 Route 22 E. at the intersection of County Line Road.

The new store is four miles from the company’s headquarters and support center, which is also in the Whitehouse Station section of the township. It will be the company’s second location in Hunterdon County.

The new Readington Township store creates 35 to 45 new local jobs, including eight management positions. Each new QuickChek location typically generates approximately $1 million in tax revenues, adding to its positive impact on the community.

Fresh Convenience

The new Readington Township store will feature an innovative “Fresh to Go” interior layout designed to enhance the shopping experience for busy people on-the-go, whether they shop in person, from home or from a phone.

More than half of the store will be dedicated to personalized, freshly prepared food and beverages, including QuickChek’s guaranteed fresh brewed hot and iced coffees, to meet the needs of today’s fast-casual shopper.

One-stop shopping offerings range from quick-service food; grab-and-go market items; essential household products such as milk, juice, eggs and bottled water; lottery; and high-quality fuel at value prices.

Amenities include no-fee ATMs which provide additional added value to consumers; indoor seating for 10 people and outdoor seating for eight; five pumps offering 10 fueling positions; and ample parking with 58 parking spaces.

“The opening of our new Readington Township store enables us to meet the demand for safe, convenient shopping and fuel service in the area,” said QuickChek Vice President of Marketing & Operations Don Leech. “It will also serve as the base for us to honor our community partners as we continue our commitment to giving back to the communities we serve.”

The store’s new look — and new Winter comfort food menu — will be very appealing.

Readington Store Design

An open floor plan features earth tone colors, clean sightlines and spacious stand-alone food displays. Consumer-friendly, expansive wide aisles provide added convenience when personalizing food and beverages. There are extensive displays of freshly made QuickChek grab-and-go food and market items.

A new foodservice menu features extensions to the popular signature six-inch, 12-inch and Portuguese roll original recipe QuickChek sub sandwiches and wraps, custom-made with the finest flavorful ingredients and the freshest quality meats and cheeses.

There will be a wide selection of real fruit smoothies that can be customized with immunity, energy or protein boosts and a daily rotation of freshly prepared, never-frozen QuickChek soups. Indoor seating counters offer phone and laptop charging stations with free WiFi.

Industry Innovator

The company quickly adapted at the start of the pandemic by introducing new services such as enhanced mobile ordering, curbside pickup and delivery — features previously unheard of in the convenience industry.

QuickChek has been an innovator in contactless payment; the company introduced self-checkout counters in 2009.

“We believe in letting you choose your convenience, whether you shop in-store; mobile order through the QuickChek Rewards app; get delivery through DoorDash, Grubhub or Uber Eats; or order on-the-go,” added Leech.

The new Readington Township store will be open 24 hours a day, enabling consumers to create made-to-order breakfast items, including new Diner Stacker Pancake Breakfast sandwiches, oven-toasted fresh QuickChek subs, wraps, salads and more.

Consumers can also personalize hot, cold and frozen beverages exactly as they want them, or select freshly prepared ready-to-go items, any time of day or night.

Winter Comfort Food Menu

QuickChek’s new winter menu will satisfy those comfort food cravings. Selections range from new signature flavor Meat Loaf sandwiches, to new Pancake Breakfast sandwiches, Mac & Cheese bowls and a daily selection of freshly prepared hot soups.

QuickChek’s famed coffee wall features a large variety of fresh brewed hot and iced coffees, tea and hot chocolates.

Positive Impact on the Community

QuickChek has raised more than $6.4 million since 2009 to support a variety of causes benefiting families, children and veterans. The company is a year-round supporter of local food banks, with volunteers sorting and packing donations in food bank facilities across the region, to holding in-store fundraisers to help feed area families.

Volunteers also support the efforts of America’s Grow-a-Row to provide fresh, healthy produce to those in need. QuickChek executives, support center staff and local store team members harvest fresh produce at local farms in the spring and in the fall. QuickChek is also contributing $10,000 to the organization’s Farm to Fork event so that it can continue to provide farm-fresh food to various hunger relief agencies while educating people of all ages about hunger, the importance of agriculture and healthy eating.

As part of the new store’s grand opening, QuickChek will donate 25 cents for every sub, sandwich and wrap sold in the store through Mar. 1 to the Readington Township Little League.

The company has also recently made capital investments to its corporate headquarters and support center, furthering its longstanding position in the township.

QuickChek now has 161 stores, including 95 locations with fuel, throughout New Jersey, New York’s Hudson Valley and Long Island.