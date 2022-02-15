Skittles-Flavored Energy Drink

C4 Energy partnered with Skittles to create a new flavor as part of its line of candy-inspired energy drinks. The two brands created a drink designed to taste like a handful of Skittles candies, executing a bold, fruity flavor that delivers high-performance energy via quality-tested, clinically studied ingredients.

The drink will be sold in 16-ounce cans and is made with no artificial colors or dyes and contains zero sugar or carbs. It can be found at gyms, C4 Energy’s website and Amazon, as well as at retailers such as H-E-B, Albertsons, Safeway, Publix, Kroger, Wawa, Speedway, 7-Eleven, QuikTrip and the Vitamin Shoppe.

Nutrabolt

www.nutrabolt.com

Mars

www.mars.com