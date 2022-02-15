Tea-Inspired Kombucha Flavors

Brew Dr. Kombucha announced two new kombucha flavors: Happiness and Citrus Earl Grey. These tea-forward flavors are both inspired by Brew Dr.’s heritage as a tea company. Happiness, one of the company’s original kombucha flavors, will have an updated recipe for an even bigger flavor profile. Happiness blends white tea with elderflower, chamomile, hibiscus and rose petals for a soft and floral finish. Citrus Earl Grey boasts a bright, citrus-forward recipe of blood orange, lemon and orange peel and finished smoothly with the velvety bergamot of Earl Grey tea.

