EG Group Opens New Florida Cumberland Farms Location

The new location will feature expanded dining options and a new Sbarro coming soon.

EG Group announced its newest Cumberland Farms at 1990 Viera Blvd. in Rockledge, Fla., which opened Feb. 15.

The brand-new Cumberland Farms convenience store features the company’s most updated design, equipment and food menu. The new location, spanning 8,191 square feet, will include 16 fueling stations across eight islands, 56 parking spaces, and the brand’s variety of hot grab-and-go food items and signature Farmhouse Blend coffee. Guests will be able to save 10 cents per gallon of fuel every day with SmartPay Rewards when they download the app and enroll.

In addition to the new Cumberland Farms, a Sbarro will be opening at a later date at this location, offering pizza, strombolis and more for guests. This is the first Cumberland Farms that features a brand partner.

“We are thrilled to expand our presence in Florida and offer guests even more access to their favorite Cumberland Farms products,” said George Fournier, president of EG America. “Our expanded design and partnership with Sbarro will undoubtedly make this new store a top choice destination for this community.”

To celebrate the grand opening, which began on Tuesday, Feb. 15, for a limited time only, guests who visit the new Rockledge location will get any of the special Cumberland Farms offers detailed below:

Free fountain and frozen drinks (limit of one per customer per day)

An additional 10 cents off (for a total of 20 cents off every gallon of gas) when they sign up for the SmartPay Rewards app (limited time only)

Founded in 2001 by the Issa Family, U.K.-based EG Group is a petrol forecourt retail convenience operator which has established partnerships with global brands. EG Group currently employs about 50,000 colleagues working in more than 6,200 sites across the globe.