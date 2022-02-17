CDA Names Former BIC Exec Dean of the Industry

The Convenience Distribution Association (CDA) named retired BIC Consumer Products USA executive Pat Cordle its Dean of the Industry at the Convenience Distribution Marketplace on Feb. 8, in Tampa, Fla.

CDA’s Dean of the Industry award recognizes the value and importance of distributors’ many trading partners. It honors manufacturers and other industry members who have demonstrated a strong, continual partnership with, and support of, the distribution class of trade.

The “Dean” designation is a mark of excellence — in industry relations, initiative and understanding of the distribution industry — and a sign of wholehearted appreciation from fellow industry members.

“This award is humbling,” Cordle said. “It’s such an honor that CDA would think of me as worthy of this accolade.”

Cordle began his 34-year career at BIC in 1986 as a sales representative, climbing the corporate ladder to ultimately serve as the company’s vice president of field sales in convenience upon his retirement in 2020. His various roles throughout the years took him on a coast-to-coast journey, from San Diego to Denver; Kansas City, Mo.; and Tampa, Fla., landing him and his family in Connecticut, where he was based for 21 years.

In addition to serving on CDA’s Board of Directors, Cordle was an active member of both the Events Planning and Education & Research committees. He also was a founding member and served as chair of the Manufacturer’s Advisory Council, and he was instrumental in steering the association through its 2015 reinvention and modernization. He was never too busy to lend an ear and was always willing to share his expertise, experience and advice for the betterment of CDA.

“After working with Pat on the Board, I always thought that he seemed to enjoy his job with BIC and that he represented the company very professionally,” said Sherwin Herring of Southco Distributing Co. in Goldsboro, N.C. “He was eager to be involved in our industry and wanted to help in any way that he could. Pat listened to our concerns and worked hard to find a solution that would work for everybody.”

Andy Batt, of Eby-Brown Co., in Naperville, Ill., noted, “For decades, (Pat) has provided leadership for our industry, including BIC, NACS and certainly the CDA. Pat always seems to have a calm and friendly demeanor, but with a keen business sense.”

CDA President and CEO Kimberly Bolin said the organization has waited a year and a half to present Cordle with the award. “And we’re so pleased to celebrate him and his lifetime of achievements with CDA and the industry. Pat is a true inspiration and one that led by example.”

CDA is the trade organization working on behalf of convenience product distributors in the United States. Its distributor members represent more than $102 billion in U.S. convenience product sales, serving a wide variety of small retail formats. Associate members include leading convenience product manufacturers, brokers, retailers, suppliers, and others allied to the industry.