Limited-Edition Rams Beer Bottles

The Rams have officially won Super Bowl LVI, and now they have the Bud Light bottles to show for it. Bud Light has released limited-edition Rams bottles for the team and fans to “cheers” with. Rams Bud Light Championship Bottles will be available at participating locations on the team’s Super Bowl Parade route and available at participating retailers in Los Angeles on April 4. Fans can contact their local beverage retailers, including c-stores, to find out if they will be carrying the Rams Bud Light bottles when they are on shelves in April.

Anheuser-Busch

www.anheuser-busch.com