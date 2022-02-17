Parker’s Supports Strategic Growth With Three New Hires

Parker’s — CStore Decisions’ 2020 Chain of the Year — recently hired three new team members to support the company’s growth and continued expansion across coastal Georgia and South Carolina.

New hires at Parker’s include accomplished professionals Debra Boyette, Lauren Hermansen and Paul Hermansen.

Debra Boyette serves as the new food and beverage manager at Parker’s, overseeing Parker’s Kitchen food and beverage programs at retail stores in Georgia and South Carolina. An experienced ServSafe instructor and proctor, Boyette is the former director of training at Bojangles, where she oversaw training initiatives and development programs for more than 600 locations. She brings 15 years of experience at Bojangles to her position at Parker’s and previously served as area director, field operations manager, director of franchise operations, and research and development project manager. She also worked as the director of dining services for Morrison Community Living in Charlotte, N.C., where she managed culinary and dining services for an Independent Senior Living Community. Originally from Savannah, Ga., Boyette has a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with honors from South University and a certificate in Accounting. She recently relocated to Rincon, Ga. from Charlotte, N.C. and works at the Parker’s corporate headquarters in Savannah, Ga.

As the new operational accounting manager at Parker’s, Lauren Hermansen oversees the accounting team that monitors store transactional data, treasury analysis generated from store revenue, rebate billing and payment tracking, as well as sales tax reporting. Before joining Parker’s, Hermansen worked for CL Thomas, the parent company for Speedy Stop Food Stores, for 22 years, where she served as an accounting and treasury manager and data analyst and managed all aspects of retail accounting, timely cash reporting and financial reports. Earlier in her career, she worked as a staff accountant at Matthews & Branscomb in Corpus Christi, Texas. She recently relocated to Savannah, Ga. from El Campo, Texas and is based at the Parker’s corporate headquarters in Savannah, Ga.

Paul Hermansen is a senior information technology professional who currently serves as the director of technology at Parker’s, where he is responsible for technology planning, strategy and implementation. Hermansen brings more than 20 years of experience to his new position at Parker’s, including serving as the director of technology at C.L. Thomas, the parent company for Speedy Stop Food Stores, in Victoria, Texas. Earlier in his career, he served as the chief information officer at Trisurant in Houston and a project manager for McKesson/HBO & Co. in Houston. An accomplished IT expert, Hermansen excels at developing and implementing information technology programs and is also skilled in financial management, business strategy, budgeting and forecasting. Hermansen recently relocated to Savannah, Ga. from El Campo, Texas and works at the Parker’s corporate headquarters in Savannah, Ga.

“We’re delighted to welcome such accomplished, experienced professionals to our growing team at Parker’s,” said Greg Parker, founder and CEO of Parker’s. “We trust that Debra Boyette, Lauren Hermansen and Paul Hermansen will make important contributions within their areas at Parker’s for many years to come.”

Headquartered in Savannah, Ga., Parker’s has enjoyed steady 20-24% annual growth every year for the past 23 years and offers an acclaimed Parker’s Rewards program, which saves customers time and money at the pump as well as in the store. Parker’s employs more than 1,200 individuals throughout South Carolina and Georgia and completes more than 125,000 transactions daily.