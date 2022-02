For Easter, Hershey is debuting many seasonal treats, one of which includes Whoppers Bunny Tails. Available in a four-ounce box, the new Whoppers Bunny Tails features an Easter basket-toting bunny on the package. It has a vanilla-flavored creme outside and classic malty inside. Whoppers Bunny Tails will be great for getting creative with bunny-inspired baking this spring season.

The Hershey Co.

www.thehersheycompany.com