Circle K Stocking 200,000 At-Home COVID-19 PCR Tests

Another 300,000 kits will ship to the retailer within the next few weeks.

Circle K decided that more than 4,000 of its national stores will carry over 200,000 of G Medical Innovations Holdings’ LiveNow COVID-19 PCR collection kit tests. Another 300,000 kits will ship to the retailer within the next few weeks.

The kits are expected to generate approximately $12 million in revenue, based on the expected return of at least 100,000 kit samples to G Medical Innovations’ testing lab.

“As a result of our highly successful partnership with McDade Products for brand development and national retail distribution, millions more of the LiveNow PCR Collection Kits are in production. They will continue to ship to Circle K stores and will fulfill significant orders for kits from other national retailers to be announced soon,” said Dr. Yacov Geva, president and CEO of G Medical Innovations.

The LiveNow diagnostic PCR test detects the presence or absence of SARS-CoV2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The PCR test type, which requires approved lab certification, has been widely recognized as more accurate because it is more sensitive than antigen tests.

With a history in retailing of over 60 years, Circle K is a widely recognized convenience store brand. In 2003, Circle K was acquired by Alimentation Couche-Tard and has developed into a global brand represented in over 20 countries.