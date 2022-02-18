Love’s Collects $100,000 Donation at Annual ‘Share the Love’ Event

On behalf of its over 35,000 employees, Love’s Travel Stops collected a combined donation of $100,000 for 10 nonprofits across the country through its annual Share the Love event. Additionally, corporate employees are now volunteering at organizations in Oklahoma City, where its corporate offices are located.

“We’re excited to be back in person this year, safely volunteering at some of our favorite organizations across Oklahoma City,” said Jenny Love Meyer, chief culture officer and executive vice president of Love’s. “It’s one of our favorite events each year, and getting to add the store team member component is a great way to make sure all our employees can participate and give back the communities we live and work in.”

Since 2013, Love’s corporate employees have spent Valentine’s Day volunteering at Oklahoma City nonprofits for Share the Love. For this year’s event, Love’s teams across the country were able to vote on a nonprofit in their division to donate to. The organization in each division that obtained the most votes received $10,000.

Below are the organizations that received a donation:

Big Five Community Services in Durant, Okla.

Mississippi Children’s Museum in Jackson, Miss.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida in Jacksonville, Fla.

Ronald McDonald House of Charities Central Indiana in Indianapolis

Circle the City in Phoenix

Harmony Home Children’s Advocacy Center in Odessa, Texas

Feed More in Richmond, Va.

Watson Children’s Shelter in Missoula, Mo.

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee in Nashville, Tenn.

Junior Achievement of Arkansas in Little Rock, Ark.

Love’s Travel Stops has more than 580 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and -operated and employs more than 35,000 people. Love’s has over 420 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations.