Stewart’s Shops Joins Local Blood Drive Contest

The convenience chain joins other local businesses in the Capital Region Blood Battle, sponsored by the Albany, N.Y.-area American Red Cross.

Saratoga Springs, N.Y.-based Stewart’s Shops is doing its part to boost the health of its community by participating in the Capital Region Blood Battle, hosted by the American Red Cross.

The Blood Battle is a friendly competition to encourage blood donations and raise awareness in the Capital Region. Six local business are competing: Stewart’s Shops, CDPHP, MVP Healthcare, Living Resources, Albany Medical Hospital and Whitney M. Young Jr. Health Center.

The competition goes until March 18, but the Stewart’s sponsored collection day is Friday, March 4, at the American Red Cross, located at 33 Everett Road, in Albany, N.Y. Although the “official” collection day is Friday, March 4, from now until the end of the competition, donors at any donation site, any time, can say their donation should count towards the Stewart’s Shops Blood Battle.

The Red Cross of Eastern New York will share a running tally on its social media platforms. The winner will be announced in March as part of Red Cross Month.

The American Red Cross is in the middle of the worst shortage of blood in over a decade. Donating blood takes less than an hour and it will help save someone’s life.

Did you know?

Only 37% of the U.S. population is eligible to donate blood.

Someone in the United States needs blood every two seconds.

About one in seven patients who enter a hospital need a blood donation.

One pint of blood can save up to three lives

Currently, only 10% of people that are eligible to donate blood donate.

If a donor is eligible and feeling well, he or she can make an appointment today online by visiting RedCrossBlood.org (sponsor code: bloodbattle), using the Red Cross Blood Donor App or calling (800) RED CROSS (800-733-2767).