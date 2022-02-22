Gate Stores Donate Charity Campaign Funds to Local PAL

The Gate Foundation gives coin box and customer round-up funds to help Police Athletic League with its mission of lifting local youth and fostering positive relationships with police.

The Gate Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Jacksonville, Fla.-based Gate Petroleum Co., and Gate customers proudly raised $55,000 for the nonprofit Police Athletic League (PAL), an organization that enriches the lives of children by creating positive relationships between law enforcement officers and the youth of its community through educational, athletic and leadership programs.

Donations will be distributed to the local PAL organizations in the communities where they were raised.

“We are so grateful to our customers for their generosity throughout this campaign,” said Kathy Brady, executive director of the Gate Foundation. “The financial resources that we awarded allow PAL to provide even more services and programs to local children. It is an honor to support the work of this group of first responders.”

Funds were raised July 1 through Dec. 31, 2021, as part of Gate’s coin box campaign and charity round-up option. Coin collection boxes were placed at registers of all Gate stores across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Customers could also choose to round-up their in-store transaction totals to the nearest dollar, with the difference going toward the Police Athletic League donation.

Sporting Connections

“Sports has the unique ability to bring people together regardless of age, background or life experiences,” said Mary Bishop, executive director of PAL. “We are fortunate to have committed partners such as Gate who recognize the transformative impact of athletics and what it can mean for a community’s relationship with its men and women in law enforcement.”

Each year, the Gate Foundation hosts coin box collections and paper icon campaigns twice a year to benefit organizations that align with its mission to nurture and protect the well-being of families and the community.

Founded in 1960 by Herbert H. Peyton, Gate Petroleum Co. is a heavily-diversified company operating in a variety of industries, including retail convenience stores, car washes, fleet and fuel services, real estate, hospitality, and construction materials.