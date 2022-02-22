Ruby Jewel’s Strawberry Lemon Ice Cream Sandwich will return in March/April 2022 for a limited time. The brand’s handmade ice cream is inspired by homegrown strawberries that founder Lisa Herlinger used to dip in sour cream and roll in brown sugar, alongside her grandmother. This creamy ice cream rests between two zesty lemon cookies and comes together for a surprisingly light, yet indulgent treat.

Ruby Jewel consciously sources all of its high-quality, locally produced ingredients for each batch of ice cream sandwiches. Ruby Jewel Strawberry Lemon Ice Cream Sandwiches are found at grocery, natural and convenience retailers from coast-to-coast.

Ruby Jewel Ice Cream

www.rubyjewel.com