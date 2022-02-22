Thor Character Candy Fan

CandyRific’s line of Marvel’s Avengers-themed character fans will release its latest, Thor, in late spring 2022. The fans will debut in plenty of time prior to the new movie, “Thor: Love and Thunder,” set to release July 8, 2022. The Thor character fan is available in the new Marvel’s Avengers Assorted Tray and the New Power Panel for off-shelf display.

The new Thor character fan provides a puff of cool air when its button is pushed and lights up. Each fan includes 0.53 ounces of assorted fruit flavored dextrose candies. It has a suggested retail price of $5.99 and ships in six, 12-count displays per case (assortment includes Loki and Black Panther).

CandyRific

www.candyrific.com